Carrie A. Russell Mosley

Mrs. Carrie A. Russell Mosley age 79, passed away November 2, 2020 at UF Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. Mrs. Mosley was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Choir Member, Usher, President of Sinai Missionary Baptist Association Women's Department and on the Women's Home Mission Society.

She was employed as an Environmental Service Technician with the University of Florida until her retirement.

Mrs. Mosley is survived by her children, Edward Mosley Hanford, CA, Ernest Mosley(Dinah), Genelle Mosley, both of Gainesville, FL, Charles Mosley(Olivia), Akron, OH, siblings, Carl Russell, Alfred Russell, both of Eustis, FL, Gloria Houchins, Rochester, NY, Angela J. Russell, Lithonia, GA, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Mosley will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. R.C. Slater, Eulogist; burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mrs. Mosley will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 13th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Mosley, 517 S.E. 14th Terrace at 10:15am to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store