1/
Carrie Bell Howard Kinsey Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Bell Howard Kinsey Jones
Gainesville - Age 98, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020, following a brief stay at Haven Hospice of Gainesville, FL
Mother Jones' church affiliations included Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church of Gainesville, FL (under her late Husband, Reverend Henry Knight Kinsey), Saint Mary's Missionary Baptist Church of Alachua, FL, Banks Chapel Church Of God In Christ of Alachua FL (under the late Reverend Ned Banks) and Greater New Hope Baptist Church of the Bland Community of Alachua, FL (under Reverend Gregory Pelham).
Carrie Bell is survived by her Children – Lucinda Kinsey Gresham of Gainesville, FL, Essie Mae Kinsey Hudson of Rochester NY (deceased), Carrie Kinsey-Patterson, Rev. Jerome Jones (& Mary Ann) and Junior Henry Kinsey Jones of Gainesville, FL, and Ret. US Navy Senior Chief Lyndon Baines Kinsey Jones (& Barbara Pryor-Jones) of Jacksonville, FL.
Carrie Bell left behind 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and her family from Jefferson County FL.
Mrs. Jones will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 2:00-7:00 PM where family and friends are welcome. A Committal will follow at 10:30AM Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Willie G. Mayberry as Officiant and Reverend Gregory Pelham, Reverend Edward Starling, and Reverend Jerome Jones assisting.
Due to COVID-19, her family respectfully requests that all who gather for this occasion wear Masks to protect yourselves and all we love.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved