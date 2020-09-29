Carrie Bell Howard Kinsey Jones

Gainesville - Age 98, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020, following a brief stay at Haven Hospice of Gainesville, FL

Mother Jones' church affiliations included Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church of Gainesville, FL (under her late Husband, Reverend Henry Knight Kinsey), Saint Mary's Missionary Baptist Church of Alachua, FL, Banks Chapel Church Of God In Christ of Alachua FL (under the late Reverend Ned Banks) and Greater New Hope Baptist Church of the Bland Community of Alachua, FL (under Reverend Gregory Pelham).

Carrie Bell is survived by her Children – Lucinda Kinsey Gresham of Gainesville, FL, Essie Mae Kinsey Hudson of Rochester NY (deceased), Carrie Kinsey-Patterson, Rev. Jerome Jones (& Mary Ann) and Junior Henry Kinsey Jones of Gainesville, FL, and Ret. US Navy Senior Chief Lyndon Baines Kinsey Jones (& Barbara Pryor-Jones) of Jacksonville, FL.

Carrie Bell left behind 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and her family from Jefferson County FL.

Mrs. Jones will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 2:00-7:00 PM where family and friends are welcome. A Committal will follow at 10:30AM Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Reverend Willie G. Mayberry as Officiant and Reverend Gregory Pelham, Reverend Edward Starling, and Reverend Jerome Jones assisting.

Due to COVID-19, her family respectfully requests that all who gather for this occasion wear Masks to protect yourselves and all we love.



