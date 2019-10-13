|
|
LONG, CARRIE LAVADA
Carrie Lavada Long, 75, longtime resident of Lochloosa, Florida died Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Shands Hospital at the University of Florida, following a brief illness.
Mrs. Long was born in Lochloosa, Florida on March 2, 1944 to the late Willie Washington and Bertie Mae Rush. She married the late Mr. Charles E. 'Eddie' Long, and went with him and his career around the United States, before settling back in the early 1980's. Mrs. Long was a homemaker and a business woman, in the family restaurant business, working at Sonny's and later Dianne's; owning and operating a daycare business, and working as a teacher's aide for the Alachua County Schools. She attended the Lochloosa United Methodist Church. Mrs. Long enjoyed traveling and photography, but her greatest joy came from her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a sweet and loving woman who will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1999, and by her brothers, Lowell, William, Thomas and George Rush, and by her sisters, Martha McCleod, Velma Silcox, Bertha Cochran, and Mary Jane Bland.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly (J.R.) Zinkel and Paige (Justin) Williams, both of Melrose; her partner, John Brown, of Lochloosa; two sisters, Louise Selph, of Lochloosa and Anne Aldridge, of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Meghan Stanland, Bailey Zinkel, McKenzie Williams, and Carson Williams, and by one great grandson, David Tucker Stanland, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:30 P. M., in the Trinity Baptist Church, 3716 SR 21, Keystone Heights, with Pastor Scott Stanland, officiating. The family will receive at the church, beginning at 2:00 P. M., preceding the service. A private interment will follow the service in Antioch Cemetery Lochloosa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. Please visit her memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019