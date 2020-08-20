1/1
CARRIE MAE WILLIAMS POLLARD
POLLARD,
CARRIE MAE WILLIAMS
Carrie Mae Williams Pollard, age 84, of Alachua, Florida, Daughter of the late Isaac & Pearlie Mae Williams and former Employee of the Copeland Sausage Company, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on August 14, 2020 while at the Haven Hospice (Gainesville, FL).
Giving her life to Christ, she became a dedicated Member of Antioch Baptist Church in Alachua (where she became the Mother of the church).
She was also a devoted Member of the Senior Cha Cha Team.
Left with loving memories are her husband (of 58 years) - Deacon Robert H. Pollard of Alachua, FL; children - Mary Ann Sheppard (Terry) and Ernest Junior Folston (Novella) of Gainesville, FL, Linda Lee of Potomac Falls, VA and Robert Lee Pollard (Sharon) of Alachua, FL; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; siblings - Sadie Goff, Nathaniel Williams and Bobbie Jean Durr of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Saint Matthews Cemetery (Alachua, FL) with Lady Tara Miller as the Officiant & Mother Pollard's Pastor, Pastor Michael Miller, as the Eulogist. Mother Pollard will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 1:00-6:00PM - And at the Cemetery with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of Deacon Robert & Mother Carrie Pollard's residence, 13734 NW 159th Place, Alachua, FL, at 10:30AM.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
AUG
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Saint Matthews Cemetery (
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences
Ross Brothers' Family
Friend
