POLLARD,

CARRIE MAE WILLIAMS

Carrie Mae Williams Pollard, age 84, of Alachua, Florida, Daughter of the late Isaac & Pearlie Mae Williams and former Employee of the Copeland Sausage Company, entered into the loving arms of Jesus on August 14, 2020 while at the Haven Hospice (Gainesville, FL).

Giving her life to Christ, she became a dedicated Member of Antioch Baptist Church in Alachua (where she became the Mother of the church).

She was also a devoted Member of the Senior Cha Cha Team.

Left with loving memories are her husband (of 58 years) - Deacon Robert H. Pollard of Alachua, FL; children - Mary Ann Sheppard (Terry) and Ernest Junior Folston (Novella) of Gainesville, FL, Linda Lee of Potomac Falls, VA and Robert Lee Pollard (Sharon) of Alachua, FL; grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; siblings - Sadie Goff, Nathaniel Williams and Bobbie Jean Durr of Gainesville, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00AM Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Saint Matthews Cemetery (Alachua, FL) with Lady Tara Miller as the Officiant & Mother Pollard's Pastor, Pastor Michael Miller, as the Eulogist. Mother Pollard will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Saturday 1:00-6:00PM - And at the Cemetery with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of Deacon Robert & Mother Carrie Pollard's residence, 13734 NW 159th Place, Alachua, FL, at 10:30AM.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



