ROBINSON, CARRIE
Mrs. Carrie Robinson age 74, passed away March 31, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mrs. Robinson was a member of Open Door Ministries where she served as a Chair Person of the Hospitality Committee. She was employed with ASO as a Communication Supervisor. Her son, Brian K. Robinson preceded her in death.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by her sons, Darryon Robinson (Conjwanna), Warren George Byrd, III, both of Gainesville, FL, siblings, Johnnie K. Blake (Hattie), Wanda Blake Baker (Alphonso), both of Gainesville, FL, grandchildren, Darryon Robinson, Jr., LaSharryon Davis, Brian Robinson, Anya Robinson, Dionte Ford, Donavin Byrd, Jaxon Moore, and five great grandchildren.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Robinson will be held 10:00am, Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East, Pastor Timothy Jones, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Robinson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday from 9:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Robinson, 814 S.E. 20th Street, Gainesville, at 9:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020