WALKER, CARRIE SIMMONS 88

Carrie S. Walker of Gainesville transitioned on August 8, 2020 at North Florida Rehabilitation and Specialty Care Center. She's a retired Supervisor at Tacachale, Sang with the Simmons Sisters and a member of Jerusalem Church Of God By Faith, Gainesville, FL. Preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Shellie Simmons; husband, George Walker; siblings, Robert "Son" Simmons, Pauline Simmons Wilson, Bobby Jean Simmons Carter, Elouise Simmons O'Neal and Ola Mae "Dump" Simmons O'Neal. Survived by her siblings, Zola Simmons Johnson, Gladys Simmons Ellis (Earnest), Katherine Simmons Thomas, Alvin Simmons (Alfreda), all of Gainesville, FL; Godchildren, Reshard, Cayden, Malik and Skyler Carter, all of Gainesville, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd St, Gainesville, FL. Graveside Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Monteocha Community, Gainesville, FL, Pastor Johnny Boswell is Officiating. Family will meet at the cemetery 9:45 AM. Mask and Social Distancing Will Be Observed.

PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

