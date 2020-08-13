1/1
CARRIE SIMMONS WALKER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CARRIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALKER, CARRIE SIMMONS 88
Carrie S. Walker of Gainesville transitioned on August 8, 2020 at North Florida Rehabilitation and Specialty Care Center. She's a retired Supervisor at Tacachale, Sang with the Simmons Sisters and a member of Jerusalem Church Of God By Faith, Gainesville, FL. Preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Shellie Simmons; husband, George Walker; siblings, Robert "Son" Simmons, Pauline Simmons Wilson, Bobby Jean Simmons Carter, Elouise Simmons O'Neal and Ola Mae "Dump" Simmons O'Neal. Survived by her siblings, Zola Simmons Johnson, Gladys Simmons Ellis (Earnest), Katherine Simmons Thomas, Alvin Simmons (Alfreda), all of Gainesville, FL; Godchildren, Reshard, Cayden, Malik and Skyler Carter, all of Gainesville, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd St, Gainesville, FL. Graveside Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Monteocha Community, Gainesville, FL, Pastor Johnny Boswell is Officiating. Family will meet at the cemetery 9:45 AM. Mask and Social Distancing Will Be Observed.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rhuta Branch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved