Carrie WILLIAMS

Carrie WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS,
CARRIE GRIMES
Mrs. Carrie G. Williams age 72, passed away September 21, 2019 at UF Health Shands Hospital. Mrs. Williams was a member of St. John Baptist Church, and was a Laborer by trade doing Field Work.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her devoted companion, Freddie Williams, Lake Butler, FL, sister-in-law; Rutha Mae Weeks. Lake Butler, FL, devoted friend; Eleorene Manker, Providence, FL, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Williams will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Rodney Brown, Pastor; burial will be held at East Lawn Memorial Garden in Tarboro, North Carolina. Local Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mrs. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 27th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 2:00pm until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Church at 2:30pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
