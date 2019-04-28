|
|
CUMBEE, JR., CARROLL F.
Carroll F. Cumbee, Jr. 89, of Newberry, Florida passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Dr. Cumbee was a native of Florida where he resided most of his life; he lived in Birmingham, AL for over 23 years. Dr. Cumbee was a Retired Colonel in the United States Army having served in the Korean War, receiving numerous accommodations, and taught Command and General Staff School as a U.S. Army Reservist. He was an educator by trade having taught at Howard Junior High School and Memorial Junior High School in Orlando, FL. He received his Ed.D in 1972 from the University of Florida and continued his career as a professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the school of education. While at UAB, Dr. Cumbee was a founding member of the Birmingham International Educational Film Festival. He was a member of the Newberry Lions Club, a member of the Board of Directors of Dudley Farm Historic State Park, a member of Newberry United Methodist Church, and he was instrumental in establishing the Gainesville Harvest Bread Program at Newberry United Methodist Church. His passions in life were his family, church, students, fishing, reading, spending time at the beach, and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll F. Cumbee, Sr. and Azilee Gravitt Cumbee; and sister, Elizabeth Cumbee Milliken.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Margie Barden Cumbee; sons, Carroll F. Cumbee, III (Janet) of Childersburg, AL and Robert W. Cumbee (Page) of Leeds, AL; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Condolences may be shared at
www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Newberry United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 475 Newberry, FL 32669.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 30th at 2:30p.m. at the Chattanooga National Cemetery with Full Military Honors provided by the United States Army.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12noon until 2:00p.m. at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019