Hunt & Son Funeral Home - Crawfordsville
107 N. Grant Ave
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
765-362-0440
CARY L. REICHARD

CARY L. REICHARD Obituary
REICHARD, CARY L.
Cary L. Reichard, 81, died on Saturday, February 22, at Franciscan South Hospital, Greenwood, IN. He was born at Crawfordsville, IN August 8, 1938. Cary graduated from Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1956. He served in the US Navy as UDT/Frogman in the Navy's Nuclear Program with Top Secret Clearance. He earned his BA & MS from Indiana State University and received is Ed.D from Colorado State College. He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He retired Professor Emeritus from the College of Education, University of Florida after 32 years in 2000.
Cary married Sandra Hobson at Ladoga, IN July 29, 1962.
Cary was a charter member of Woodland Heights Christian Church. He loved the Gravelly Run Friends Church where he worshiped with the Peebles cousins from 2005-2017. It was on top the best highlights of his retirement with that sweet fellowship of believers. Upon returning from Florida to Indiana after retirement, he loved renewing old friendships and spending time with relatives at the Reichard Reunion. Cary's family are thankful for the gift of his life.
Cary was a kind and gentle person who loved his family deeply. He was a trustworthy and faithful friend. He loved music and playing his guitar with his beloved cat, Boots-Tinker, at his side.
He was preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Mary (Miller) Reichard, and brother H. Gene Swank.
Survivors include wife, Sandra, sons, Timothy of Portland, OR; Matthew (Lisa) of Naples, FL; Lance of San Francisco, CA. Grandchildren, Jenna, Lauren and Erin of Naples, FL; Thomas of Twin Falls, ID; and Holland of San Francisco, CA., sister Dawn Stickler, of Carmel, IN and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
According to his wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be a graveside service for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County or the .
Online condolences may be made at www.huntandson.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
