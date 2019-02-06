|
|
GODFREY, CARY LYNN
Cary Lynn Godfrey, 62, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Cary was born on April 2, 1956 in Wilson, North Carolina to the late James and Argie Godfrey. He later moved to Florida with his family.
He met his beloved wife, Fran, of 43 years on a blind date. They started their family in February of 1979. If you knew Cary, you knew his greatest achievements were his two children, Ryan and Lauren. He later became a grandfather to Kirsten Belle, the light of his life.
Cary was an accomplished finish carpenter and had a loyal clientele for years. He truly had a gift for woodworking and creativity. Cary enjoyed playing racquetball, fishing and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Godfrey, of Gainesville; son Ryan Godfrey (Julie); daughter Lauren Buck (Danom); granddaughter Kirsten Buck; brother, Kent Godfrey; sister Ann Pickering.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Godfrey.
A memorial service to honor Cary's life will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 A. M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to:
www.nostomachforcancer.org. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019