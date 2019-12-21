|
RAPPENECKER, JR.,
CASPER
A Member of the J.J. Finley Elementary School's Class of 1958, Casper Rappenecker, Jr. watched over several feral cat colonies in the Gainesville and Melrose area. He enjoyed fishing, cycling, shooting pool, listening to the birds, watching the waning crescent moon rising over Round Lake, marching to Pretoria, and his housecats: Amy, the Eastern Creeper, Greenwood, Gretyl, LG, Maybelline, Moby, Myerbear, Otto, Rosie, Tang, Tri-Pod-and other unnamed and unseen visitors. Dearest Penelope was his favorite.
Survivors include; a brother, a nephew, two grand nephews and his last cat: Isosceles.
Epilogue
My brother, Casper Rappenecker Jr. (Cappy) wrote the above obituary prior to his death. I am his older brother and, has happened in the past, find it appropriate to fill in some blanks and add a little more information about his life.
Casper was born November 7, 1946 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Parents were Dr. Casper Rappenecker and Virginia Sauls Rappenecker. He is survived by 'a brother' Stephen A. Rappenecker (Sue), a nephew Stephen A. Rappenecker Jr. (Jennifer), and two grand nephews Stephen III and Miles.
He was more than a graduate of J.J. Finley, a school he was fond of. He received a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from the University of Florida. Our home was all about education due to the influence of our professor father, 'Dr. Rapp.'
He was possessed of a keen mind and clever wit. He did not suffer fools gladly especially when grammar was involved. He lived in Gainesville for 70 years and was fond of the 'way it way.' He was agitated by the calamity at the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street.
Capp was a quiet Gator fan. He loved fishing, his numerous cats, shooting pool, and riding his motorcycle. As a youth, he was a very good baseball player. His favorite cat was Penelope. She was aloof, detached, insensitive and demanding. In other words, she was a cat's cat. As if sensing its meal ticket was ill and future care and feeding uncertain, his last cat Isosceles flew the coop in late 2018.
Cappy died March 1, 2019. It was his request his obituary not be published until December 21 of the year of his death. I have complied with his request/instruction save this epilogue. Why December 21st?
Your guess is as good as mine.
He left us with a Latin phrase:
'Sic transit Gloria Mundi'
For Cappy it has. And aren't we all marching to Pretoria? He is missed.
For those so inclined, consider a memorial to Operation Catnip, PO Box 141023, Gainesville, FL 32614, or to the Geology Department at the University of Florida in honor of our father, Dr. Casper Rappenecker, or First Presbyterian Church of Gainesville in honor of our mother, Virginia Rappenecker.
