CASSANDRA CAMILE JOHNSON
CASSANDRA CAMILE JOHNSON, 36
Cassandra C. Johnson, Circle K Store Manager, of Ocala, FL, transitioned July 28, 2020. Predeceased by her father, Kenneth Johnson Sr. and brother, Troy Johnson. Survived by her mother, Karen Howell; Brothers, Eugene Johnson, Kenneth Johnson Jr., Dontavis Carter, Kendrick Carter; Sisters, Kenetra Johnson, Jakarra Quaterman, Charlisia Simpson, Jonesha Churn; Godmother, Karen Goode; and other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home 727 NW 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL Graveside Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Family will meet 10:45 a.m. at Cemetery. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
727 NW 2nd Street
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
