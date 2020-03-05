|
MACK,
CASSANDRA WILLIAMS
'CARDO'
Cassandra Williams Mack, age 60, Daughter of the late Deacon Charles Williams, Sr. & Mother Luezella Gistand Williams, Church Deaconess & recently retired Office Manager at University of Florida Health Science Center's Office of News & Communication, answered the call of our Heavenly Father on Friday, February 28, 2020, during a brief stay at Shands Hospital.
Mrs. Mack was a 1977 Graduate of Eastside High School who later received her AA Degree from Santa Fe Community College. She was a life-long Member of First Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Deaconess and Director of the Voices Choir and the Reverend Eugene Gainey Mass Choir and a Member of the Adult Praise Team.
The Celebration Of Life will be held 10:30AM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at First Missionary Baptist Church (Gainesville, FL) with her Pastor, Dr. Tyrone A. Blue, delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Deaconess Mack will be viewed on Friday (4:00-7:30PM) at the First Missionary Baptist Church, at the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services and with the Processional. The Procession will form at the residence of her Daughter, Janelle Goggins (Rodrick), 2827 NE 17th Terrace, Gainesville, FL at 9:30AM.
Her brothers - Reverend Charles Williams Jr. & Eddie Williams preceded her in death.
Deaconess Mack leaves to mourn, but cherish, her memory her husband - Deacon Kevin Mack; children - Adrian Curtis (Alisha), Cevaughn Curtis Jr. and Janelle Jackson Goggins Rodrick); Grandchildren - Tajawaun Curtis, Cevonna Curtis, Adrian Curtis Jr., Christian Felton, twins Ayden & Ariane Goggins, Amaya Curtis and Aubrey Curtis; great granddaughter - Parrish Curtis; siblings - Brenda Thomas (Deacon Curtis), Stanley Williams, Jacquelyn Williams, Alphonso Williams, Dannie Williams, Sheila Waldon (Charles), Monica McGuire, Leonard Kent Williams (Connie), Cynthia Williams, Jeffrey Williams (Brenda) and Gregory Williams (Curtel); sisters-In-Law -Elder Irene Williams, Linda Williams, Alice Carruth, Flora Martinez, Melissa Williams and Rosalyn Harrington; Brothers-In-Law - James Mack Jr. (Sylvia) and Kenneth Mack Sr. (Patricia); and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020