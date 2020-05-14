DAVIS, CATHERINE
ELIZABETH WILCOX 'BETTY'
Age 76, wife of the late Walter T. Davis, daughter of the late Bryant & Catherine Wilcox, 1961 Graduate of Lincoln High School & Retired Special Education Teacher with Alachua County Schools, submitted to the Will of God on May 7, 2020 at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).
The Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Grass Lawn Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Rodney L. Cooper officiating. Mrs. Davis will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM.
Mrs. Davis will remain within the hearts of her Children - Aubrey Strong and Monique Davis Miller of Gainesville, FL; 11 Grandchildren (with Close Ones - Dalaitren, Aubrey, Angela, Beautiful and Kelsey); 5 Great Grands; Sisters - Brendel Lovette (& Rev. Andrew Sr.), Phyllis Robinson (& Dea. Larry), Edwina Williams (& Keith), Carolyn Sims (& the late Dennis Sims); (Brother - Joseph Wilcox - Deceased); In-Laws; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, & Friends.
Adhering to the Order of the COVID-19 Mandates will be appreciated.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
ELIZABETH WILCOX 'BETTY'
Age 76, wife of the late Walter T. Davis, daughter of the late Bryant & Catherine Wilcox, 1961 Graduate of Lincoln High School & Retired Special Education Teacher with Alachua County Schools, submitted to the Will of God on May 7, 2020 at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).
The Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Grass Lawn Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Rodney L. Cooper officiating. Mrs. Davis will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM.
Mrs. Davis will remain within the hearts of her Children - Aubrey Strong and Monique Davis Miller of Gainesville, FL; 11 Grandchildren (with Close Ones - Dalaitren, Aubrey, Angela, Beautiful and Kelsey); 5 Great Grands; Sisters - Brendel Lovette (& Rev. Andrew Sr.), Phyllis Robinson (& Dea. Larry), Edwina Williams (& Keith), Carolyn Sims (& the late Dennis Sims); (Brother - Joseph Wilcox - Deceased); In-Laws; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, & Friends.
Adhering to the Order of the COVID-19 Mandates will be appreciated.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.