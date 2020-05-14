DAVIS, CATHERINE

ELIZABETH WILCOX 'BETTY'

Age 76, wife of the late Walter T. Davis, daughter of the late Bryant & Catherine Wilcox, 1961 Graduate of Lincoln High School & Retired Special Education Teacher with Alachua County Schools, submitted to the Will of God on May 7, 2020 at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).

The Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Grass Lawn Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Rodney L. Cooper officiating. Mrs. Davis will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM.

Mrs. Davis will remain within the hearts of her Children - Aubrey Strong and Monique Davis Miller of Gainesville, FL; 11 Grandchildren (with Close Ones - Dalaitren, Aubrey, Angela, Beautiful and Kelsey); 5 Great Grands; Sisters - Brendel Lovette (& Rev. Andrew Sr.), Phyllis Robinson (& Dea. Larry), Edwina Williams (& Keith), Carolyn Sims (& the late Dennis Sims); (Brother - Joseph Wilcox - Deceased); In-Laws; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, & Friends.

Adhering to the Order of the COVID-19 Mandates will be appreciated.

Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'

FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8TH St

Gainesville, FL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store