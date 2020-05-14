CATHERINE DAVIS
DAVIS, CATHERINE
ELIZABETH WILCOX 'BETTY'
Age 76, wife of the late Walter T. Davis, daughter of the late Bryant & Catherine Wilcox, 1961 Graduate of Lincoln High School & Retired Special Education Teacher with Alachua County Schools, submitted to the Will of God on May 7, 2020 at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).
The Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Grass Lawn Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Rodney L. Cooper officiating. Mrs. Davis will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM.
Mrs. Davis will remain within the hearts of her Children - Aubrey Strong and Monique Davis Miller of Gainesville, FL; 11 Grandchildren (with Close Ones - Dalaitren, Aubrey, Angela, Beautiful and Kelsey); 5 Great Grands; Sisters - Brendel Lovette (& Rev. Andrew Sr.), Phyllis Robinson (& Dea. Larry), Edwina Williams (& Keith), Carolyn Sims (& the late Dennis Sims); (Brother - Joseph Wilcox - Deceased); In-Laws; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, & Friends.
Adhering to the Order of the COVID-19 Mandates will be appreciated.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL

Published in Gainesville Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
MAY
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Grass Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
