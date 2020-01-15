|
HAND,
CATHERINE PARHAM
Catherine Parham Hand, 92, of High Springs, FL passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.
Catherine was born June 2, 1927 to the late Jay and Kate Edens in Easley, S.C., but had lived in High Springs since 1961, moving from Asheville, N.C. She was the a former buyer for Wilsons Department Store in Gainesville, had been the assistant manager at TG&Y in High Springs, and had been a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of High Springs.
She is survived by her daughter Brenda Forrester of Gainesville, FL, sons Ronnie Parham (Jenny) of Ft. White, FL, and Larry Parham of High Springs, FL, her grandchildren Will Forrester, Jeff Forrester (Tammy), Jennifer Parham Hudson (Blaine), her great-grandchildren Deuce Forrester, Lorelei Forrester, Evie Newman, and Wyatt Hudson, her beloved dog Chloe, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husbands C.R. 'Bud' Parham and Marvin Hand, her brother John Edens, and her sister Edna McCrain.
Funeral services for Catherine will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of High Springs, with Rev. Gary DeBerry officiating. Interment will follow at the High Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020