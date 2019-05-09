|
|
PHOENIX, CATHERINE PHILLIPS, 88
Catherine P. Phoenix of St. Augustine, FL transitioned April 26, 2019. She's a retired teacher. Survived by a brother, Deacon Earnest Phillips (Gwen), St. Augustine, FL; 2 sisters, Ruthel Hankerson (Nathaniel), Atlanta, GA and Betty Harrison (Thomas), St. Augustine, FL; other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. at New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry Church, St Augustine, FL Pastor Ronald L. Stafford, officiating. Burial will be in Gilgal Cemetery. Viewing Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the Church 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. No viewing after eulogy.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE
www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019