CATHERINE YVETTE WIGGINS

WIGGINS,
CATHERINE YVETTE
Mrs. Catherine Yvette Wiggins formerly of Live Oak, Florida entered into thy masters joy Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A gathering of family and close friends will take place Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00pm from the Rock Cut Cemetery Live Oak, Florida. Public visitation for Mrs. Wiggins will take place FRIDAY at the Tabernacle of Faith, 600 Scriven Street Live Oak, FL from 5-7:00pm. Mrs. Wiggins leaves to cherish her memory loving children and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 11:30am.
**Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we ask nicely that you respect the families private gathering**
phillipwiley.com
352-475-2000
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
