RYAN, CATHY JANE
Cathy Jane Ryan, known to most as 'Cat', passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 63 years old. Cat was born on August 4, 1956 in Savannah, GA and grew up in Gainesville, Fl. She attended GHS and was a UF alumni. Cat lived in Ocean City, MD for some time and in 2000 moved to Newberry, FL. Many first knew her as a waitress and bartender at Backyard BBQ and later as a successful sales associate and office manager at Specialty Electric Supply. She was passionate about gardening and loved spending a pretty day outside. Cat was a devoted wife to Rick and a loving mother. She saw the best in everyone and was an absolute blessing to all who knew her.
Cat is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband, Rick Ryan; daughters Miranda Ryan and Nicole M. White; son Ricky Ryan; grandchildren Gryphon, Ruby, and Rocket; mother Janie Dickerson; sisters Karen Tileston and Jamie Lynn Godwin; brothers James L. Godwin, Jr. (Tana) and John B. Godwin (Shawn); and many nieces and nephews. Her beloved pets, especially June Bug, will also miss her.
She was predeceased by her father James L. Godwin and stepfather Carl Dickerson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in loving memory of Cat Ryan to the organization where her dogs were adopted: Best Friends Dog Rescue, 1330 Bold Springs Rd, Cairo GA 39827.
Memorial Services will be held at Milam Funeral Home, 22405 W. Newberry Road on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 am.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Road, Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020