GORDON, CATINA LASHAN
'TINA'
Catina LaShan Gordon, Age 42, Director of Epic Systems Training/ Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tennessee), was suddenly called home to be with the Lord on December 13, 2019 (in
Nashville).
Tina was a 1995 Graduate of Buchholz High School (of Gainesville) where she was a Member of the Debate Team. She obtained a BS Degree in Business Management from Florida Southern University (Lakeland, FL) and went on to obtain her MS Degree in Computer Science from Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, FL). Tina was a life-time Member of Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church (of Gainesville).
Fond and loving memories will remain in the hearts of her Mother - Kathy A. Gordon; Father - Jimmie Gordon (Deceased); Sister - Melisa D. Gordon; Grandmother - Bernice Wright; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & Friends.
A Wake will take place Friday (Dec 20, 2019) 5:00-7:00PM at Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church (3205 NW 51st Street, Gainesville) where the Family will receive Friends. On Saturday (Dec 21, 2019) 10:15AM, the Procession will form at The Jones' Family Home (2830 NW 51st Street, Gainesville) with The Celebration of Life/ Homegoing Services immediately following at 11:00AM at The Female Protective Society Temple (12610 NW 39th Avenue, Gainesville) with Reverend Tony Hall officiating. The Interment will follow at Rutledge Community Cemetery.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019