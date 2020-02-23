|
|
CALENDINE, C.E. 'ED'
C.E. 'Ed' Calendine, 87, of Alachua, Florida, passed away on January 12, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at E.T. York Haven Hospice.
He was born in Stockport, Ohio, to Clarence and Josephine Calendine on July 14, 1932. He attended high school at Central High School, Columbus, Ohio, graduating in 1950.
Ed worked for Santa Fe River Ranch, Alachua, Florida for more than 50 plus years. He started with showing cattle then doing everything concerning livestock, farm equipment, electrical, machinery, carpentry and plumbing. He was a jack-of-all-trades and was always available to help his friends and neighbors.
He was a member and past Master of the Waldo Mason Lodge #10F and A.M. 32nd Degree and Waldo Chapter #120 Eastern Star and Scottish Rite of Ocala, Florida.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Wyckoff and Bessie Shea and brothers Stanley Calendine and Kenneth Calendine.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Virginia 'Ginny' of Alachua, Florida; son, Chuck (Elaine) Calendine of Arlington, Washington; daughter, Jane Neely of Middleburg, Florida; grandson Jamey (Brandy) Neely of Tampa, Florida; granddaughter Jennifer (Tony) Ronca of Rocky Point, North Carolina; grandson, Joshua (Kristen) Calendine of Cheney, Washington; great-grandsons Calvin Calendine, Elliott Calendine, John Calendine of Cheney, Washington and Liam Neely of Tampa, Florida; sisters-in-law Sharon Morgan of Columbus, Ohio, Vivian Calendine of Sabina, Ohio, and Ann Calendine of Front Royal, Virginia; brother-in-law Richard (Ginnie) Harris of Chillicothe, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
A Celebration of Life services will be held on February 29th, 2020 at Santa Fe River Ranch, Alachua, Florida at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020