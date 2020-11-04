Cecil Boykin, Sr.

Archer - Cecil "Jim" Boykin, Sr., 56 of Archer, Fl. passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Boykin (Clewiston, Fl), children, Kimberly Boykin, Cecil Boykin Jr, Demetris Boykin (preceded in death), Tiffani Boykin, all of Williston, Fl, Jamar (Trisha) Boykin and Josie Boykin of Clewiston, Fl. Mother, Vera Mae Boykin and Father Rosevelt Boykin.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, at Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel 4-7pm.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, 2pm on Nov. 7, at Archer Shiloh Cemetery 17515 SW 147th Ave, Archer, FL.

Services are under the Professional Care of

Carnegie Funeral Home(217 SE 4th Ave.)

Chiefland, Florida. (352)493-1857

"Providing Everlasting Memories and Love"



