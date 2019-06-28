|
|
BENTON, CECIL NATHANIEL
Mr. Cecil Nathaniel Benton of Morriston, FL passed away Tuesday, June 25th, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 91.
Born in Archer, FL he came to the Morriston area 40 years ago from High Springs, FL. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Williston and was a Deacon at the Morriston Baptist Church. For 38 years he worked as a road master for the CSX Railroad retiring in 1990. Following retirement he became involved in farming. He was a member of the Clayno Hunting Club and his hobbies were hunting, fishing and gardening, but his top priority was family.
Mr. Benton was pre-deceased by his parents, Nathan and Ethel Benton; two brothers, Harvey and Edward Benton and two sisters, Rosetta Hutchens and Kathleen Wilsher. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jane Fant Benton; son, Larry (Janice) Benton; daughter Donna (Gary) Bennett; brother, Buck (Barbara) Benton; sister, Marion Long; 5 grandchildren, Edward (Jennifer) Benton, Garrett (Dana) Bennett, Kelly Morgan, Kathy (Brian) Rose and Cecil W. (Misty) Benton; and two adopted grandchildren, Jennifer Houtman and Andrea (Ethan) Bell.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Williston, FL with Rev. Jason Owenby officiating. Mr. Benton is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston (352) 528-3481.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church Williston located at 339 E. Noble Ave. Williston, FL or to the Archer Baptist Church located at 16870 SW 137th Ave. Archer, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 28 to June 29, 2019