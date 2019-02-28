Home

CEOLA WATKINS

CEOLA WATKINS Obituary
WATKINS, CEOLA
EDITH PALMORE
Ceola Edith Palmore Watkins, 93, a long time resident of High Springs, FL passed away peacefully at her home, Friday, February 22, 2019. Ms. Watkins was a faithful member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church of High Springs, FL, and the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. She worked most of her teaching career with the School Board of Alachua County.
Ms. Watkins is survived by a son, Clyde Watkins, Jr. MD, a daughter Carol Watkins Galloway and a host of other relatives.
Viewing for Ms Watkins will be held at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church; Friday, March 1, 2019, 6-8pm. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:00am also at Mt. Carmel. Reverend Byran Williams, Pastor.
Professional care entrusted to A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home (386) 454-1110.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
