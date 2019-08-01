|
HENDERSON, CHADWICK CARL, 43
"CHAD"
Chadwick Carl Henderson of Jacksonville, FL transitioned July 20, 2019. He's a 1994 graduate of Hawthorne High School and played on the football and track teams, an U.S. Navy Veteran and a avid Florida Gator Fan. Those to cherish his memory, loving wife, Lashanda Renay Henderson, Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Alexis Takia Henderson, Virginia Beach, VA; his son, Quartez Marquis Green of Norfolk, VA; his parents, Stephen and Doris Henderson, San Diego, CA; sisters , Seandette Ponkratjeva (Aivars) of San Jacinto, CA, Stephanie Harris (Rodney) of La Mesa, CA; grandmothers, Mother Julia L.. Brown and Jettie Henderson; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hawthorne High School Auditorium, his father Elder Stephen Henderson is officiating. Burial will be in Hawthorne Cemetery. Viewing on Friday 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Grove Park Community Christian Church, Grove Park, FL. Viewing 30 minutes before service at HHS. The cortege will form 12:15 p.m. at Grove Park Community Church on Saturday. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019