|
|
SIGLER, CHARLENE J.
Charlene J. Sigler, 91 of Archer, Florida went to her eternal rest on April 11, 2020. She was born Charlene Jeanette Freese in St. Louis, Missouri on November 13, 1928. She married Elton M. Sigler in 1954 in her adopted home state of Texas and raised 4 children, Robert W. Sigler, who proceeded his mother in death (2008), Anna Marie Anders (Joel) of Carson City, Nevada, Susan Sigler of Archer, and Reuben Sigler of West Branch, Iowa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Samuel, Chris (Marie), Tiffany, Suzanne (Rachid), Joseph (Krista), and Justin and 6 great-grandchildren. Charlene was active in the church ministry all of her adult life. She often worked as a church secretary, Sunday school teacher, and lead numerous committees and projects within the church. She was most recently a member of First United Methodist Church and lead Bible studies in her home every Tuesday. Charlene loved to write. She has written small Bible Story Books and has a published novel entitled, 'Moving the White House.' She completed her second novel entitled, 'Snoopy, Calico and Me' just days before her passing. Reading, writing and recipes were her passions. Charlene loved the Lord and was a Bible scholar. She was proceeded in death by her beloved dog, Sammie. Both will be laid to rest at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery in Bronson.
The family would like to thank the many wonderful people who provided care and friendship to our mother. Special thanks to the caregivers at Haven E.T. York Hospice, The Plaza Rehab Center and North Florida Regional Hospital. We also want to thank her dear friends and neighbors Francis, Joanne and Frank, Cassie, and Tim at Eldercare for their loving care and concern shown during our mother's brief illness. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made in her honor to the First United Methodist Church in Archer or Haven E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020