CHARLENE JENKINS
JENKINS, CHARLENE
Charlene Jenkins, A Native of Archer, Florida who lived in Gainesville, Florida, age 74, Minister of Second Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church (of Gainesville, FL), submitted to the Will of God on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at North Florida Regional Medical Center (Gainesville, FL).
A Private Graveside Service was held 12:00PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Saint Peter Cemetery (Archer, FL) with her son, Deacon Arthur Harris I, officiating.
Left to cherish her memory are her children - Deacon Arthur Harris I (& Cynthia) of Winter Haven, FL, Sharon Street, Ernest Johnson, Jr. (& Beverly), Erica Johnson, Latrisha Johnson and Nikki Johnson of Gainesville, FL; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; cousins & friends (with a Special Friend - Ernest Walter Johnson, Sr).
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, FL.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
