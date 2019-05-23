Home

Phillip & Wiley Mortuary, Inc.
310 State Road 26
Melrose, FL 32666
(352) 475-2000
CHARLENE MARIE BANKS

CHARLENE MARIE BANKS Obituary
BANKS, CHARLENE MARIE
Mrs. Charlene Marie Banks of Fairbanks, Florida peacefully surrendered to the will of God Thursday, May 16, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Banks will take place Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Phillip & Wiley Mortuary Chapel, 310 State Road 26 Melrose, FL. Rev. Jane Roy Officiating. Place of eternal rest will follow in Gods Garden. She leave to cherish her precious memories; Spouse: Bruce Suggs, Daughter: Shannon Banks; one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:00PM at the Mortuary.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019
