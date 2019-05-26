|
|
GEORGE, SR., CHARLES A.
Mr. Charles A. George, Sr., age 81, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at UF Shands Hospital. A native of Alachua, FL. He was the first child born to the late Tressie and Pearl (Broome) George. Charles was a member of the 1st graduating class in 1957 of A.L. Mebane High School. He received his AS degree from Volusia Community College, and attended BethuneCookman College for one year before being drafted in the U.S. Army. Charles' life long passion of becoming a 'Top Chef' was realized when he was employed at the National Institute of Health. God blessed him to develop and operate restaurants in three different geographical areas Orlando, FL. in the 1970's, Washington, DC, and here in Gainesville (downtown) for fifteen years.
Charles' memory will live on in the hearts of his wife; Dr. Jacquelyn D. Hart-George, his three children; Charles A. George, Jr., Nicole George-Harthly, Genae George, three grandchildren, three brothers, William R. George (Annie Mae), Tressie George, Jr. (Sadie), Daniel George, sister Elaine E. George-Baugh, (John) Special Friend Ron Masters.
Funeral Services for Mr. George will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 630 N.W. 2nd Street, Gainesville, FL. Rev. Michael Frazier, Pastor, Pastor George Dix Jr. Officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the request that memorial donations be made in the name of Charles Arnold George, Sr. to: SBAC Eastside High Culinary Institute, 620East University Ave. Gainesville, FL 32601, Attn: Asst Superintendent of Business Services. Visitation for Mr. George Monday, May 27th, 2019 from 12Noon until 6:00pm and on Tuesday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of the service. Family members are asked to meet on Tuesday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George, 1236 S.E. 13th Avenue, at 10:15am to form the cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2019