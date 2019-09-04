|
WHISENANT,
CHARLES 'CHUCK'
Mr. Charles 'Chuck' A. Whisenant age 98 of Keystone Heights passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, Haven Hospice in Gainesville. He was born November 4, 1920, in Washington, D.C. to George and Jeanne (Surier) Whisenant and served in the United States Navy during WWII as an aircraft mechanic. Mr. Whisenant moved to Keystone Heights in 1963 from Jacksonville where he retired from JAX NAS civil service. He was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church; past commander of the American Legion Post #202, past President of N.A.R.F.E. Assoc. of Orange Park along with being a member of the Melrose Lodge #89, Scottish Rite Bodies, Morocco Temple and the Keystone Shrine Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce E. Whisenant, their son Charles Whisenant and two siblings. Left behind are his sons Terry Whisenant of Micanopy and Kelvin Whisenant of Interlachen along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, additional family and friends. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. Funeral services will be held September 6, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Scott Stanland officiating. Interment will follow at the Keystone Heights Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet after the services at the Trinity Baptist reception hall for fellowship and to celebrate the life of Chuck. Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 East Walker Drive, Keystone Heights, FL 32656.
