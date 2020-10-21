Charles Andre Ross

Mr. Charles Andre Ross age 57 passed away Oct 15, 2020 in Orange Park, FL at the Orange Park Medical Center. Mr. Ross was a graduate of Eastside High School and was a member of The Circle (Positive Men Making A Difference In The Community).

He was employed as an Exterminator with Peninsular Pest Control in Jacksonville, FL. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Theordore Ross, Sr. and his brother, Kevin W. Ross.

Mr. Ross is survived by his daughter, Chalilah Ross, Gainesville, FL, mother, Catherine Ross, Gainesville, FL, brother, Theordore Ross, Jr., Gainesville, FL, and one grandchild.

Graveside Services for Mr. Ross will be held at 11:30am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Forest Meadows Memorial Park East, Rev. Willie Ross, and Dr. Jerald Ross conducting the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Ross will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Graveside at 11:00am.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



