Charles Austin Napier, born May 19, 1943 died peacefully at home on March 2, 2019. Charlie was a husband, father, brother and a good friend and mentor to those who knew him. A witty man, he had a love for learning, especially about railroads, and his Scottish family heritage. He loved to travel, by train when possible. He retired in 2016 from the University of Florida Office of Development after a lengthy career in journalism, development and media production.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Charles E. Napier and Mildred Rumbo Napier. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Araminta, son James (Toni Anne) daughter, Millicent, sister Marcia Napier, brother-in-law James Hash (Lauren) and two nephews Jay and Alex.
In lieu of flowers to honor Charlie, the family requests donations to the Alpha Gamma Rho Educational Foundation, 10101 Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO 64153 or an organization supporting services for the blind.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
