Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Charles Beckham
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Key Cemetery
Cedar Key, FL
Charles "Moe" Beckham Obituary
BECKHAM,
CHARLES 'MOE'
Charles 'Moe' Beckham, age 85, died at home with his family by his side on Thursday December 26, 2019.
Mr. Beckham, a lifetime commercial fisherman and businessman is survived by the 'catch of his life,' Libby Beckham. Charles and Libby were married for 62 years. He is survived by his son and daughter-in- law, Kelly and Gigi Beckham; his daughter and Son-in-law, Jan and Bill Goess, and an abundance of beloved nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by two brothers, William and Edward; and a sister, Agnes.
Charles was born in Cedar Key, Florida. He and Libby moved to St. Pete for a short while but returned home to Cedar Key to raise their family. One of Charles' greatest life joys was following his son's basketball coaching career of more than 35 years. He loved spending time with family. Charles enjoyed his work as a local businessman. He ran Charles Beckham Seafood selling smoked fish and mullet dip from his roadside stand while playing his guitar for patrons. The Cedar Key community and customers from near and far will greatly miss Mr. Moe.
Charles will be laid to rest in a graveside ceremony at Cedar Key Cemetery on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Billy Dalton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Please sign the online guestbook at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
