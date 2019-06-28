|
|
CHARLES DAVID (GRUMPY) REID (1969-2019)
Charles David (Grumpy) Reid, age 49, passed away on June 2, 2019 due to a motorcycle crash. Grumpy was born on July 23, 1969 and a resident of Alachua County. He was laid to rest on June 8, 2019 at Eliam Cemetery in Melrose, FL.
Amongst many accomplishments during his life, Grumpy was a well-known and sought after Farrier (he preferred "Horseshoer") for local and surrounding counties and was the sole proprietor of Grumpy's Horseshoeing for over 23 years. He was regarded as one of the best Farriers in the area for the local horse community. Grumpy was solicited by Hoofprints.com to gather expressions appropriate from a Farrier's perspective to make T-shirts, calendars and other momentums, which are printed on several articles in circulation presently. He had recently hung up his apron for retirement despite the pleas of his many clients due to health reasons. He also had several other career accomplishments such as: Reid's Auto Detailing and Reid's and Huntley Landscaping. The landscaping business was assumed by one of the many Brothers Grumpy acquired throughout his life to mentor and guide and is still operating locally today.
Grumpy founded the first local chapter of a well-known child protection organization to offer children a safe haven against abuse, and the chapter is still in operation with some of the original members still participating. He was an active participant of the local motorcycle community and has sponsored, designed and rode in several benefits to raise funds for friends, Brothers or Sisters in need over the past 15 years.
Grumpy was preceded in death by his mother, Aldona Lynn Reid. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and lifetime wife of 35 years, Michelle R. Reid and his younger brother, Michael A. Reid of Keystone, FL. Grumpy had many adopted Brothers and Sisters he coveted as family and many lifelong friends. He was a well-respected and much loved man, a true Brother in the local motorcycle community and he will be sorely missed by all that were blessed to know him.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 28 to June 29, 2019