BLALOCK, CHARLES E.Charles E. Blalock, 88, of Starke, FL passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. Charles was born and raised in St. Augustine, FL, moving to Starke in 1961 to manage Food Fair grocery. He is best known for his years as owner/ operator of Blalock's Meat Market. He left the Market to work for the Department of Corrections as a warehouse supervisor until his retirement. Charles was an active member of the Madison Street Baptist Church for 58 years. He served as a deacon, SS. Superintendent, Choir member, and many other places of service. He loved his church. Charles loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.Charles is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charlene Blalock; 2 sons and daughters-in-laws (that he claimed as daughters), Eddie and Beth Blalock of Branford, FL and Jerry and Lee Ann Blalock of St. Augustine, FL. He is greatly loved by 4 grandchildren, John Blalock and his wife Angela, Jake Blalock and his wife Ti Ti, Casey Trull and her husband Bryan, Chelsea Dose and her husband Steven and by 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his bother Clarence Blalock and his wife Doris and his sister Lillian Hudgins all of St. Augustine.There will be a Memorial Service for Mr. Blalock at 10:30am, Saturday, September 12th at the Madison Street Baptist Church in Starke with Pastor Eddie Blalock officiating. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home, Lake Butler, FL. 386-496-2008.