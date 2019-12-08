Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Erving Barker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Erving Barker Obituary
BARKER,
CHARLES ERVING
Mr. Charles Erving Barker, 77, of Ocala Died on Dec 2nd, 2019 at home from a heart attack. Mr. Barker was born in North Carolina and was the loving husband of Elizabeth Barker for 58 Golden years. He was a navy Vet on the ship USS Diamond head during Vietnam. Mr. Barker was a well-known man with his barbershop, Charles Hair Quarters for 40+ years. He leaves his wife Elizabeth Ann Barker and a son Jonathan Thomas Barker and a dog Muffin. Also, a brother Dr. Dean Barker and his wife Dot Barker and sister Dot Barker. Charles was a Gator fan and loved to fish. Mr. Barker had a gift of kindness that can't go without the recognition he was very special in this way. Believe me. You will be greatly missed, and we all love you dearly.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Charles online guestbook at
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -