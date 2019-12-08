|
|
BARKER,
CHARLES ERVING
Mr. Charles Erving Barker, 77, of Ocala Died on Dec 2nd, 2019 at home from a heart attack. Mr. Barker was born in North Carolina and was the loving husband of Elizabeth Barker for 58 Golden years. He was a navy Vet on the ship USS Diamond head during Vietnam. Mr. Barker was a well-known man with his barbershop, Charles Hair Quarters for 40+ years. He leaves his wife Elizabeth Ann Barker and a son Jonathan Thomas Barker and a dog Muffin. Also, a brother Dr. Dean Barker and his wife Dot Barker and sister Dot Barker. Charles was a Gator fan and loved to fish. Mr. Barker had a gift of kindness that can't go without the recognition he was very special in this way. Believe me. You will be greatly missed, and we all love you dearly.
Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations Downtown Chapel
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019