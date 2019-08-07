|
HOBBS,
CHARLES HAMILTON
Charles Hamilton Hobbs died naturally at the age of 96 on August 3, 2019. Charles was born on July 13, 1923 to the late Charles A. Hobbs and Alice N. Hobbs (nee Hamilton) in Silver Spring, MD.
Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Anne E. (Nulty) Hobbs and sisters, Mrs. Thurman (Bessie Mae) Williams and Mrs. James (Bettye) Hadden. Charles was one of 53 first cousins and descendants of early settlers of Maryland. Charles is survived by daughters, Cheryl (Stanley) Riter of Mebane, NC, Barbara (Robert) Kelsey of Ocala, FL and Susanne Hobbs of Herndon, VA; grandchildren, Sara (Andrew) Chiera of Delray Beach, FL, Alicia (Robert) Tait of Odessa, FL, and Steven Kelsey of Tampa, FL; and 2 great granddaughters.
Charles graduated from Sherwood High School, Sandy Spring, MD in 1941 and was a sophomore at the University of Maryland when he began military service during World War II. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater with an Engineering Aviation Battalion (Sixth Army/Fifth Air Force) in New Guinea, Philippines and Japan. After the war, Charles completed his mechanical engineering degree at the U. of MD, graduating in Phi Kappa Phi and Tau Beta Pi engineering honor societies.
Charles was employed by the General Electric Co. for 43 years. His GE career included development of commercial and space-age products including rocket engines, inertial guidance, and satellite systems. After retiring in 1995, Charles and his wife relocated from Wayne, PA to Marsh Creek Country Club in St. Augustine, FL, where they resided until moving to the Village in Gainesville, FL in 2005. Charles was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Trinity United Methodist Church, 4000 NW 53rd Avenue, with Rev. Catherine Fluck Price officiating. Military honors will be rendered. A reception will follow the service.
