|
|
WILCOX, DR. CHARLES J.
Dr. Charles 'Charlie' J. Wilcox, 89, of Gainesville died Monday, December 16, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center, Gainesville, FL. Dr. Wilcox was born on March 28, 1930, in Harrisburg, Pa. Charlie was the son of Charles John and Gertrude May (Hill) Wilcox, he married Eileen Louise Armstrong, on August 27, 1955, and welcomed children Marsha Lou Wilcox Mastriforte and Douglas Edward Wilcox in 1959 and 1963, respectively.
Charlie served as a 2nd Lieutenant, U.S. Army, from 1951-53 in Korea, receiving a Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge and 3 Korean Campaign medals. After his release from duty, he operated a family owned dairy farm in Charlotte, Vermont from 1955-56. Charlie earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Vermont (1950) and his Master (1955) and PhD (1959) degrees from Rutgers University.
Dr. Wilcox was a tenured Professor of Dairy Science at the University of Florida (1959-95) and Professor Emeritus until his death. He was a world-renowned consultant in the areas of bovine genetics and international agriculture. Dr. Wilcox was a prolific writer with numerous textbooks, textbook chapters, and scientific articles to his credit. During his teaching career, one of his greatest pleasures was guiding his graduate students through the rigors of the dissertation process.
Charlie is survived by his wife Eileen, and children Marsha and Douglas (Kim), as well as grandchildren: Nicole, Matthew, Samuel, Gabriel, and Kaci.
A Memorial Service will be held at Milam Funeral Home Chapel in Gainesville, FL on January 17th, 2020 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The World Wildlife Fund. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601,
(352) 376-5361,
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020