|
|
WOMELDORF, CHARLES O.
CPO Charles O. Womeldorf, U.S. Navy (Ret.), 93, of Palatka, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Hawthorne following an extended illness.
Charles was born in Gainesville and had lived in Palatka for eight years, coming from Waldo. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy, retiring in 1963 after 20 years of service as an Aircraft Structural Mechanic, Chief Petty Officer. He was a veteran of WW II and Korea, and after retirement he served ten more years in the Fleet Reserve. After retirement he went to work for Jaxco Jetronics and later at K & I Plastics, both in Jacksonville. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Bardin. He belonged to First Baptist Church of Waldo prior to moving to Palatka. He was a former member and governor of Lakeshore Lodge 2020 of the Loyal Order of Moose in Jacksonville. He received the Fellowship Degree in Moose. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing.
He was preceded in death by his first two wives, Maggie Belle Womeldorf and Josephine Dortch Womeldorf; seven brothers and sisters, and a daughter-in-law, Faye Womeldorf.
Surviving are his wife of eight years, Louise Womeldorf of Palatka; a son, Charles O. 'Chuck' Womeldorf, Jr. of Lake City; two daughters, Becky Motley (Scott) of Jacksonville, and Margaret Youngblood (Terry) of Hawthorne; a step-daughter, Julie Richter (Steve) of East Palatka; a step-son, Stephen West of Palatka; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7th at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka with Pastor John Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. A committal service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Meadows Cemetery East in Gainesville. Military honors will be bestowed by the U.S. Navy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midway Baptist Church, 158 Bardin Road, Palatka, FL 32177. Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in his online guestbook at
www.themastersfuneral
homes.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020