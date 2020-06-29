Charles P. Gibbs MD passed away on June 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family under the care of Haven Hospice in Gainesville, FL following a courageous battle with cancer.
"Charlie" was born in Ft. Wayne, IN on January 3, 1936 to Paul and Florence Gibbs. He graduated from Southside High School and later received his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University. On August 23rd, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret.He then went on to attend medical school and complete his OB/GYN residency at IU while Margaret supported them working as a nurse. He left Indiana to pursue a gynecology oncology surgical fellowship at the Mayo Clinic. By this time his three sons, Parker, Eric and Gordon had been born and the family moved to Florida where Charlie served in the US Air Force for two years before moving to Miami to complete a second residency, this time in Anesthesiology. Because one residency is never enough… Charlie completed his academic training as an NIH research fellow at the Nuffield Institute for Medical Research in Oxford, England in 1972.
In the summer of 1972 the family moved back to Florida and put down roots in Gainesville, a town that became a special place for Charlie and Margaret. It was here that they made lifelong friends and raised their three sons. Gainesville was also where Charlie began his long and distinguished career as an academic obstetrical anesthesiologist, continuing his pioneering work on preventing the risks of anesthesia in pregnancy. He eventually served as the UF College of Medicine's Assistant Dean for Curriculum. The work week was long but the weekends were devoted to his family and friends and most were spent on the boat or playing golf.
In 1986 Charlie and Margaret moved to Denver, CO where Charlie took the position of Chair of the Department of Anesthesia at the University of Colorado. He led that department driving education, research and clinical excellence until his retirement in 2002. It was here that he and Margaret enjoyed being empty nesters and discovered the joy of the mountains and mountain golf. During his long career, Charlie was recognized often for his leadership and scientific acumen serving on numerous editorial boards and in leadership positions. He served as the president of the Alachua County Medical Society, the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists, the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology and the Society of Academic Anesthesia Chairs. Despite his many professional accomplishments, he was probably best known for his wonderful personality and kind hearted treatment of others. It was abundantly clear he derived the most joy from being a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Following his retirement, Charlie and Margaret moved back to Gainesville to be close to family and friends. Margaret passed away after 56 years of marriage in 2014 after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's. Despite losing his high school sweetheart, he never lost his optimism and love for life. Over the next several years he continued to enjoy his grandchildren and play golf with his boys while he worked part-time in the UF Department of Anesthesiology. During this time he met a wonderful and exceptional woman, Sara Lynn McCrea who became his loving wife on April 27, 2019. Together, they weathered the storm of his final illness.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Sara Lynn, his three children: Parker (Micaela), of Gainesville, FL, Eric (Lauren) of Orlando, FL, and Gordon (Gina) of Ormond Beach, FL and his stepson Bill of Gainesville, FL He is also survived by his five loving grandchildren: Eric, Jr.(Sarah), Stephen, Caroline, Alexandra and Jillian and his aging pup, Beauty.
A private celebration of life is being planned by the family. They ask in lieu of flowers donations be made in Charlie's name to either the Lady Gator Golf Boosters or Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL. (352) 376-5361. www.milamfh.com
"Charlie" was born in Ft. Wayne, IN on January 3, 1936 to Paul and Florence Gibbs. He graduated from Southside High School and later received his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University. On August 23rd, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret.He then went on to attend medical school and complete his OB/GYN residency at IU while Margaret supported them working as a nurse. He left Indiana to pursue a gynecology oncology surgical fellowship at the Mayo Clinic. By this time his three sons, Parker, Eric and Gordon had been born and the family moved to Florida where Charlie served in the US Air Force for two years before moving to Miami to complete a second residency, this time in Anesthesiology. Because one residency is never enough… Charlie completed his academic training as an NIH research fellow at the Nuffield Institute for Medical Research in Oxford, England in 1972.
In the summer of 1972 the family moved back to Florida and put down roots in Gainesville, a town that became a special place for Charlie and Margaret. It was here that they made lifelong friends and raised their three sons. Gainesville was also where Charlie began his long and distinguished career as an academic obstetrical anesthesiologist, continuing his pioneering work on preventing the risks of anesthesia in pregnancy. He eventually served as the UF College of Medicine's Assistant Dean for Curriculum. The work week was long but the weekends were devoted to his family and friends and most were spent on the boat or playing golf.
In 1986 Charlie and Margaret moved to Denver, CO where Charlie took the position of Chair of the Department of Anesthesia at the University of Colorado. He led that department driving education, research and clinical excellence until his retirement in 2002. It was here that he and Margaret enjoyed being empty nesters and discovered the joy of the mountains and mountain golf. During his long career, Charlie was recognized often for his leadership and scientific acumen serving on numerous editorial boards and in leadership positions. He served as the president of the Alachua County Medical Society, the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists, the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology and the Society of Academic Anesthesia Chairs. Despite his many professional accomplishments, he was probably best known for his wonderful personality and kind hearted treatment of others. It was abundantly clear he derived the most joy from being a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Following his retirement, Charlie and Margaret moved back to Gainesville to be close to family and friends. Margaret passed away after 56 years of marriage in 2014 after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's. Despite losing his high school sweetheart, he never lost his optimism and love for life. Over the next several years he continued to enjoy his grandchildren and play golf with his boys while he worked part-time in the UF Department of Anesthesiology. During this time he met a wonderful and exceptional woman, Sara Lynn McCrea who became his loving wife on April 27, 2019. Together, they weathered the storm of his final illness.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Sara Lynn, his three children: Parker (Micaela), of Gainesville, FL, Eric (Lauren) of Orlando, FL, and Gordon (Gina) of Ormond Beach, FL and his stepson Bill of Gainesville, FL He is also survived by his five loving grandchildren: Eric, Jr.(Sarah), Stephen, Caroline, Alexandra and Jillian and his aging pup, Beauty.
A private celebration of life is being planned by the family. They ask in lieu of flowers donations be made in Charlie's name to either the Lady Gator Golf Boosters or Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Central Florida.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL. (352) 376-5361. www.milamfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.