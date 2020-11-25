Charles SneedWilliston - Charles Sneed 72., Williston Fl. He began his heavenly journey on November 18, 2020, at Haven Hospice care center in Gainesville, Florida. He is survived by his daughter: Jacquelyn Sneed-Magwood. His Siblings: Julia Mae Thaggard, Phive Daniels, Corine Brannon. His grandchildren: Robert Magwood and Stephanie Magwood. Services will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11am at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery (Williston FL). The family will form the processional at 10:15 am on Saturday from Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church(48 North East 10th Street Williston, Fl.).The family is asking everyone that will be attending please wear facial covering and bring your own lawn chair and remember social distancing for our family and community. Viewing will be held Friday November 27,2020 at D Williams Mortuary (The Clarence Williams lll Viewing Room) 2pm-6pm, Please wear facial covering, sign register book, and immediately exit the building, if you don't have a mask, one will be provided for you. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)"Serving with a spirit of excellence"352-204-2381