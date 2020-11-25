1/1
Charles Sneed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Sneed
Williston - Charles Sneed 72., Williston Fl. He began his heavenly journey on November 18, 2020, at Haven Hospice care center in Gainesville, Florida. He is survived by his daughter: Jacquelyn Sneed-Magwood. His Siblings: Julia Mae Thaggard, Phive Daniels, Corine Brannon. His grandchildren: Robert Magwood and Stephanie Magwood. Services will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 at 11am at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery (Williston FL). The family will form the processional at 10:15 am on Saturday from Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church(48 North East 10th Street Williston, Fl.).The family is asking everyone that will be attending please wear facial covering and bring your own lawn chair and remember social distancing for our family and community. Viewing will be held Friday November 27,2020 at D Williams Mortuary (The Clarence Williams lll Viewing Room) 2pm-6pm, Please wear facial covering, sign register book, and immediately exit the building, if you don't have a mask, one will be provided for you. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL)
"Serving with a spirit of excellence"
Dwilliamsmortuary.com
352-204-2381

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
D Williams Mortuary Services
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved