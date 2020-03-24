|
UNDERWOOD, CHARLES
'CHARLIE' ELBERT
Charles 'Charlie' Elbert Underwood was born on June 9, 1947 in Live Oak, FL and was a long-time resident of Gainesville, FL. He passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He worked for Bell South as an installer and repairman during his entire career and later became a handy man after retirement. Charles was married to his 'bride' Barbara for 53 years. He loved to fish and hunt and spent most of his time outdoors. Everyone knew him for his sense of humor and servant heart. He never met a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Rita Renee Merritt; his parents, J.T. and Eunice Underwood; and his brother, Russell Underwood. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Tompkins Underwood; his daughter, Robyn Brewington (Richard); his grandchildren, Charles Tyler Knight, Miranda Davis (Jordan), and Kyndal Brewington; his siblings, Donald Underwood (Elayne), Ronnie Underwood (Gayle) and Barbara Ann Underwood. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 and a memorial service at a later date to be determined for family and friends to celebrate his life together. In lieu of flowers, we would welcome donations to one of the following organizations in memory of Charles. Mayo Clinic 200 First St. SW Rochester, MN 55905
https:philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donate
MC and designate for Brain Cancer Research in Florida or , Gainesville, FL. 2121 SW 16th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608-1417. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020