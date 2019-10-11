|
|
VAN NESS,
CHARLES RAYMOND
Charles 'Ray' Van Ness, 63, of Gainesville, Florida died of natural causes on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home in Gainesville.
Ray, lovingly known to most as 'Uncle Ray,' was born on September 27, 1956 in Miami, FL and moved to Gainesville in the 1970s to be close to family. He retired from the School Board of Alachua County after more than 20 years of service.
Ray was a die-hard fan of classic rock, fishing, the Florida Gators, and Great Dane puppies. Uncle Ray is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Gallant (Mark), his niece, Kristina Talley, his two nephews, Justin and Brandon Nappy and their father, Buddy. He is also survived by four grandnieces and a grandnephew. His two Great Danes, Handsome and Thor also survive.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held at Napolatano's Restaurant on Friday, October 11th from 4pm to 7pm. Memorial donations can be made in Uncle Ray's name to ORZ Great Dane Rescue.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019