|
|
PHILLIPS, SR.,
CHARLES W. 'CW'
Mr. Charles W. 'CW' Phillips passed away January 31, 2020 at his home in Gainesville, Florida. Mr. Phillips was born in Abbeville, Georgia and moved to Gainesville in 1980. He became a member of Gainesville Church of God By Faith where he served as a Deacon, on the Finance Board, and the Security Team; Local and National. Mr. Phillips was employed as a Deputy for the Alachua County Sheriff's Department until his retirement and was the owner and operator of C&J Farms.
He is survived by his wife, Janice McKnight Phillips, children; Charles W. Phillips, II, Jessica P. Lucas (Alonzo, Sr.), both of Gainesville, Florida, siblings; Pastor Willie L. Phillips (Eloise), Jacksonville, Florida, Emanuel Phillips (Tommie), James Phillips (Deloris), both of Abbeville, Georgia, Dora Ivory (Leon), Forest Park, Illinois, Wylene 'Lynette' Hayter, Fitzgerald, Georgia, two grandchildren; Madison Lucas, and Alonzo Lucas, Jr., both of Gainesville, Florida.
Funeral Services for Mr. Phillips will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Upper Room Church of God In Christ, District Supt. Karl N. Anderson, Pastor, Missionary Pearlie Shelton, Co-Pastor, Ruling Elder Horace Turner, Officiant; Dr. Erta Livingston, Presiding; burial will follow in Forest Meadows Memorial Park East. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida.
Mr. Phillips will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, February 7th, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Phillips, 7110 N.E. 27th Avenue, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020