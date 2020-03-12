|
WILLIAMS, SR., CHARLES
Rev. Charles Williams age 78, passed away March 7, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. The son of the late Rev. David Williams, Sr., and Etta Ford Williams, Charles attended Public Schools in Alachua County, and was a member of 1st Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed as a Truck Drive until his retirement.
Rev. Williams is survived by his wife, Margie Williams, Gainesville, FL, children, Charles Williams, Jr. (Jackie), George Jones, III, (Janice), both of Atlanta, GA, Mark Williams, Gainesville, FL Undra Johnson, Cannonsburg, PA, Jerimiah Jones (Sherian), High Springs, FL, Alexis Williams, Dallas, TX, siblings, Earl Williams, Sandy Williams (Terry), Cora Jenkins, all of Gainesville, FL, sixteen grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Funeral Services for Rev. Williams will be held 11:00am., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Female Protective Temple, Apostle Frank Clifton, Eulogist; burial will follow Rutledge Cemetery, Gainesville, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Rev. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Rev. and Mrs. Williams, 5324 N.W. 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL at 10:15 am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020