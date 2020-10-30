1/1
Charles Wingfield
Charles Wingfield
Charles Wingfield, Captain USNR passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 after a long illness.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Stoutamire Wingfield and children, Anne, Charles Jr., James and Carolyn; his grandchildren are Cara, Christopher, Jenna, Steve, Erika, Emily, Rachel, Heather, Laura and great granddaughter, Josephine and sister, DeAnne.
He was predeceased by his parents, his son David and grandson, Douglas.
He was born and raised in Oklahoma City and graduated from Oklahoma City University. He later got a M.A. (Masters) in Business Management at American University in Washington D. C.
He was stationed around the world in his many years of service. He spent five years in Germany where he was the commissioner for the Explorers of the American Boy Scouts.
A Funeral Mass will be scheduled in the future.
Please make a donation to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606, who took care of him in his last days, so caring or to a charity of your choice if you would like, in his name. please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
