BRADLEY SR., CHARLIE

Charlie Bradley Sr., age 90 of Gainesville, FL transitioned peacefully at E.T. Haven Hospice of Gainesville, FL on July 27, 2020. He was born on May 17,1930 in Allendale, SC to the late Isaac Bradley Sr. and Annie Dobson Bradley of Allendale, SC.

He was married to the late Castella L. Bradley for over 50 years and from their union had 4 children. He committed his faith in Christ and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville.

Charlie is survived by his 7 devoted children: Mary Henry, Rochester, NY, Deloris Bradley Ezell, Louisville, KY, Sheila Bradley Fair (Tony), Syracuse, NY, Charlie Bradley Jr. (Von), Patricia Bradley McNair, Victor Bradley Sr.(Brenda) all of Gainesville, FL and Cynthia Bradley Graham (Lannie) of Land O' Lakes, FL.

Viewing will be held from 3-6pm at Signature Memorial 3401 S.E. Hawthorne Rd 32641. Burial will immediately follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.

When travel is again safe, a memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date in Gainesville. Date to be determined.



