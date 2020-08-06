1/1
CHARLIE BRADLEY Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADLEY SR., CHARLIE
Charlie Bradley Sr., age 90 of Gainesville, FL transitioned peacefully at E.T. Haven Hospice of Gainesville, FL on July 27, 2020. He was born on May 17,1930 in Allendale, SC to the late Isaac Bradley Sr. and Annie Dobson Bradley of Allendale, SC.
He was married to the late Castella L. Bradley for over 50 years and from their union had 4 children. He committed his faith in Christ and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville.
Charlie is survived by his 7 devoted children: Mary Henry, Rochester, NY, Deloris Bradley Ezell, Louisville, KY, Sheila Bradley Fair (Tony), Syracuse, NY, Charlie Bradley Jr. (Von), Patricia Bradley McNair, Victor Bradley Sr.(Brenda) all of Gainesville, FL and Cynthia Bradley Graham (Lannie) of Land O' Lakes, FL.
Viewing will be held from 3-6pm at Signature Memorial 3401 S.E. Hawthorne Rd 32641. Burial will immediately follow at Pine Grove Cemetery.
When travel is again safe, a memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date in Gainesville. Date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved