Charlie Grant

Mr. Charlie Grant age 64 passed away September 23rd , 2020 at the Florida Medical Center in Lauderdale Lake, FL. Mr. Grant was employed as a Long Shoreman in Ft. Lauderdale. He was preceded in death by his sister, Claranell Thompson.

Mr. Grant is survived by his children; Maurice Grant, Charlie Grant, Jr, both of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Xzatany Grant, Atlanta, GA, Angela Nelson, Pompano, FL, Hailey Grant, Miami, FL, mother, Albertha Jenkins, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, sisters; Beverly White, Jeanette P. Wilson, both of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Graveside Service for Mr. Grant will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Rhuta Branch Cemetery, Monteocha, FL, Minister Brenda Powers, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Grant will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, Oct. 2nd, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at Graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet at Chestnut Funeral Home at 10:15am to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are still a county wide Order, please be aware and follow the Order inside and outside of any facility. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



