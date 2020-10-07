1/1
Okeechobee - Charlie Guyton.,70 Okeechobee Fl,. Native of Chiefland Fl passed away September 30,2020. He is survived by his wife: Sandra Guyton. 6 children: Monique Guyton, Jamila Wilson, Jasmine Guyton, Christopher Guyton, Troy Venters and Corry Rochelle.3 brothers; 2 sisters. 12 grandchildren;2 greatgrands. Services will be held 11:00 am Saturday October 10,2020 at Potters House Kingdom International Ministries (217 SW 4TH ST Chiefland FL). Viewing will be one hour prior to service on Saturday.The family request that you wear a facial covering. Services of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville FL).

Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
