BELLAMY, CHERYL JANICE

Cheryl Janice Bellamy, age 59, Owner of Cheryl & Company & The Village Cobbler and Elder of Agape Faith Center, peacefully transitioned on July 28, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital (Gainesville, FL).

Elder Bellamy was a 1979 Graduate of Gainesville High School who later graduated from Santa Fe Community College. She was the first Black female Shoe Cobbler in Gainesville.

The Graveside Homegoing Celebration will be held 2:00PM Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Pine Grove Cemetery (Gainesville, FL) with Pastor Ernestine Butler delivering the Eulogy. Elder Bellamy will only be viewed on Friday where the Family will receive Friends 5:30-7:30PM at Agape Faith Center (Gainesville, FL) where Pastor Marvenella Thomas is Pastor - And On Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional.

Precious Thoughts will remain with her Son - Brandon Arenett Bellamy (& Katsie Bellamy) & 3 Grandchildren of Gainesville, FL; Siblings - Gail Marvil Rushing (& Charles, Sr.) and Quinton Bellamy (& Gail) of Gainesville, FL, Vera Collins (& Ron) of Tampa, FL, Nathan Ann Wilson of Warner Robbins, GA, Willie Cobb Jr. of Poconos, PA and Ulysses Cobb (& Belinda) of Memphis, TN, (Juan Rechea Walton - Deceased); Sister-In-Law - Marsha Walton of Houston, TX; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

