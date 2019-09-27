Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rick Gooding Funeral Home
1301 N. Young Blvd.
Chiefland, FL 32626
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rick Gooding Funeral Home
1301 N. Young Blvd.
Chiefland, FL 32626
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Rick Gooding Funeral Home
1301 N. Young Blvd.
Chiefland, FL 32626
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRIST PAPPAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRIST (CHRIS) PAPPAS


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHRIST (CHRIS) PAPPAS Obituary
PAPPAS, CHRIST (CHRIS)
Christ (Chris) Pappas, 12/25/1931 - 09/17/2019, Korean War Us Navy Veteran, he is survived by his sister Katherine Pappas Speros, His Son, James (Jimmy) & daughter in law, Beata Pappas, and 3 granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.
He is predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters.
He has a great many nieces, nephews, & great grand nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel 7:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 - 7 PM prior to the service. He will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, FL 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guestbook at
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHRIST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now