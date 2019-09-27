|
PAPPAS, CHRIST (CHRIS)
Christ (Chris) Pappas, 12/25/1931 - 09/17/2019, Korean War Us Navy Veteran, he is survived by his sister Katherine Pappas Speros, His Son, James (Jimmy) & daughter in law, Beata Pappas, and 3 granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.
He is predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters.
He has a great many nieces, nephews, & great grand nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be at Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel 7:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 - 7 PM prior to the service. He will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, FL 352-498-5400.
rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019